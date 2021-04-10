Video
Home Countryside

Three more die of corona in three districts

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Three more people died of coronavirus in three districts- Bogura, Pabna and Manikganj, on Wednesday.  
RAJSHAHI: Two more people died of coronavirus in Bogura and Pabna districts of the division on Wednesday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 420 in the division.
Meanwhile, some 201 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 27,857 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday noon.
He said the highest 266 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 59 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 28 in Naogaon, 14 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 12 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 24,979 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,193 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.
MANIKGANJ: A local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) died of coronavirus in the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Abdus Sobhan was the organising secretary of Saturia Upazila Unit of BNP. He was a resident of Bahra Village in the upazila.
The district health department sources said Abdus Sobhan and his wife were admitted to Saturia Upazila Health Complex on March 27 with coronavirus-like symptoms.
They both tested positive for the virus on March 28.
Later, they were shifted to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where Abdus Sobhan died at the corona unit at around 2pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.
Caretaker of the hospital Dr Md Arshad Ullah confirmed the matter.


