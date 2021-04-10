Four people murdered in 3 districts

Four people were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Sunamganj, Brahmanbaria and Faridpur, in two days.

SUNAMGANJ: A man and his nephew were killed in a clash over land dispute in Dungria Village in Dakshin Sunamganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Two more persons were also injured in the incident that happened at around 8pm.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Tawhid, 62, and his nephew Ripon Mia, 42.

Police sources said Abdul Tawhid had an altercation with one Ripon over the ownership of a piece of land that triggered a clash between their followers.

Both the uncle and nephew received critical injuries during the clash.

They were rushed to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declarer the duo dead.

However, additional police have been deployed in the village to avert further violence.

BRAHMANBARIA: A young man has been killed by his rivals in Sarail Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, 20, son of Abdul Hannan, a resident of Dakshin Para Village under Pakshimul Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Pakshimul Union Parishad Chairman Saifl Islam and former chairman Quashem Ali had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.

Supporters of Saiful and Quashem locked in fisticuffs in the evening following assault of the latter.

As a sequel to it, Saiful's supporters attacked the houses of Quashem's men that triggered a clash.

Delwar received severe injuries during the clash.

He was first rushed to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the o-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Delwar died on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday morning.

Senior Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Sarail Circle) Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that four people have been arrested in this connection.

FARIDPUR: A youth, who sustained injuries during Monday's clash centring injury of a man in an attack by a public servant over shutting down of shops during lockdown in Saltha Upazila of the district, has died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Miran Molla, 35, was a resident of Darja Purura Village under Bhawal Union in the upazila. With this, a total of two persons died in the clash.

ASP Md Jamal Pasha confirmed the incident.

It was learnt that a number of offices and houses were vandalised and set on fire by locals in the upazila at the night of April 5 after a man was injured in an apparently unprovoked attack by a public servant.

The Upazila Parishad office, residence of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Saltha Police Station (PS) building, office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land), upazila agriculture and sub-registry offices, among others, were vandalised and some of them were torched.

Vehicles of Saltha UNO and the AC Land were also set on fire.

However, Sub-Inspector of Saltha PS Mizanur Rahman lodged a case on Tuesday night mentioning the name of 88 people and unnamed 3,000 to 4,000 people.

A total of 21 people, have, so far, been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Bachchu Matubbor filed another case with the PS for vandalising the Muktijoddha complex and Bangabandhu's mural.




















