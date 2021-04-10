Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Book fair to end Apr 12       Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away       Akram Khan tests corona positive       
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondents

Abdul Motaleb Bhuiyan
FENI: Professor Abdul Motaleb Bhuiyan, a renowned educationalist in the country, died at Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka at around 5:30am on Friday. He was 80.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Fatehpur Central Eidgah Field in Sadar Upazila of the district at around 3:30pm.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
He left wife, three sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Hafizur Rahman
BRAIGRAM, NAORE: Freedom Fighter (FF) Hafizur Rahman, brother-in-law of Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain, died at Naogaon Sadar Hospital on Thursday morning. He was 70.
He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Naogaon Central Eidgah Field.
Later, he was buried with state honour at Naogaon Central Graveyard.
FF Hafizur Rahman left wife, two sons, grandchildren and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Mozharul Islam
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Mozharul Islam, former head teacher of Nandigram Government Model Pilot High School, died of old-age complications at his residence in the upazila of the district at around 7:45pm on Wednesday. He was 96.
After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Bailgram Village of the upazila at around 10:30am on Thursday.
He left wife, two sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Mostafizur Rahman Bulbul
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Mostafizur Rahman Bulbul, convenor of Sreepur Upazila Unit Awami League in the district, died at a hospital in Dhaka at around 12am on Wednesday. He was 60.
He had been suffering from various diseases including diabetes for the last couple of years.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Maona High School Field in the upazila at around 2pm.
After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Shailat Village of the upazila at around 5pm.    

Mojibar Rahman
BOGURA: Mojibar Rahman, senior information officer in the district, died heart failure at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at around 5:10pm on Tuesday. He was 56.
After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in Baghabari Village of Shahajadpur Upazila in Sirajganj.
He left wife, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hindu community people gathered for taking holly bath at Orakandi Thakurbari
Three more die of corona in three districts
Four people murdered in 3 districts
Obituary
21 nabbed with drugs
Diarrhoea patients on rise at Daulatkhan
Four lakh yaba tablets seized at Ukhia
Wheat growers happy over output, price at Dhamoirhat


Latest News
26 militants killed in overnight strikes by Afghan army
Senbag health officer contract coronavirus
Book fair to end Apr 12
Ashulia factory catches fire
Four shot dead in West Bengal election violence
Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away
Man killed in Bogura road accident
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Two held with Buprenorphine in Joypurhat
Mumbai in lockdown as Indian vaccines run short
Most Read News
How to lose weight
Strict lockdown from Apr 14, only emergency services exempted
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies
Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur
'Complete lockdown likely from Apr 14'
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
20 injured in Kushtia AL infighting
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Two held with heroin worth Tk 2 cr in Dhamrai
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft