Abdul Motaleb Bhuiyan

FENI: Professor Abdul Motaleb Bhuiyan, a renowned educationalist in the country, died at Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka at around 5:30am on Friday. He was 80.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Fatehpur Central Eidgah Field in Sadar Upazila of the district at around 3:30pm.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left wife, three sons, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Hafizur Rahman

BRAIGRAM, NAORE: Freedom Fighter (FF) Hafizur Rahman, brother-in-law of Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain, died at Naogaon Sadar Hospital on Thursday morning. He was 70.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Naogaon Central Eidgah Field.

Later, he was buried with state honour at Naogaon Central Graveyard.

FF Hafizur Rahman left wife, two sons, grandchildren and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Mozharul Islam

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Mozharul Islam, former head teacher of Nandigram Government Model Pilot High School, died of old-age complications at his residence in the upazila of the district at around 7:45pm on Wednesday. He was 96.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Bailgram Village of the upazila at around 10:30am on Thursday.

He left wife, two sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Mostafizur Rahman Bulbul

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: Mostafizur Rahman Bulbul, convenor of Sreepur Upazila Unit Awami League in the district, died at a hospital in Dhaka at around 12am on Wednesday. He was 60.

He had been suffering from various diseases including diabetes for the last couple of years.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Maona High School Field in the upazila at around 2pm.

After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Shailat Village of the upazila at around 5pm.



Mojibar Rahman

BOGURA: Mojibar Rahman, senior information officer in the district, died heart failure at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at around 5:10pm on Tuesday. He was 56.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in Baghabari Village of Shahajadpur Upazila in Sirajganj.

He left wife, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

















