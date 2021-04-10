21 nabbed with drugs

A total of 21 people including two women were arrested with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Bhola, Kurigram, Noakhali, Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Dinajpur, Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Rajshahi and Cumilla, in four days.

BHOLA: Police arrested three suspected drug traders with hemp from Ilisha Ghat area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Md Azad, 30, Iqbal Hossain, 28, and Jasim Uddin, 26.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Enayet Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area and arrested three people along with hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, detained three people along with 68kg of hemp from Nageshwari Upazila in the district early Thursday.

The arrested persons are Shah Alam, 35, Babu Mia, 24, and Ranjit Bishwas.

Nageshwari PS OC Rowshan Kabir said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Baburhat Baharband Village at early hours and detained the trio with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man with drugs in Chatkhil Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrested person is Mozammel Hossain Manik, 54, son of late Shamsul Haque, a resident of Satrapara Village under Noakhola Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Taltal Bazar area at around 1am, and arrested him with 15 yaba tablets and 500gm of hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chatkhil PS, the arrested was sent to jail at noon following a court order.

Chatkhil PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the matter.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man with 12kg of hemp from Indurkani Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Zakir Hossain, 48, son of A Razzak, a resident of Kunnamati Pashchimpara Village under Sadar Union in Burichang Upazila of Cumilla.

RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Tagra Ferry Ghat area at around 5:15pm and arrested Zakir with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Indurkani PS, the arrested was handed over to police at night.

Indurkani PS OC Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter.

BAGERHAT: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a bus driver with 250 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Md Ripon Fakir, 33, son of Abul Bashar, a resident of Pashchim Sayra Village in the upazila.

District DNC Assistant Director Bulu Sheikh said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pashchim Sayra area and arrested Ripon Fakir with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagerhat Sadar PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the official added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Five people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Parbatipur Upazila of the district in two days.

Police, in a drive, arrested three people with 10 bottles of phensedyl from in front of Haldibari Health Complex in the upazila on Tuesday.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at around 3pm and arrested the trio with the phensedyl.

Earlier, RAB members arrested two people with 95 yaba tablets from in front of Parbatipur Municipality Gate on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Golam Rabbani, 36, son of late Atiar Rahman, and Sadiqul Islam Shawon, 31, son of Alhaj Abdul Mannan.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Parbatipur Model PS in these connections.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two people with 575 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Md Ishak Mia, 40, son of late Alfaz Uddin, a resident of Purba Bhagalpur Village in Bajitpur Upazila, and Musa Mia, 32, son of Aftab Uddin of Kamarkona Village in Katiadi Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of elite force conducted a drive in West Tarapasha area of Sadar Upazila at night and arrested them with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested two women along with 45 bottles of phensedyl from Akkelpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested are Sati Akhter, 40, and Anguri Begum, 50.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Akkelpur PS Newaj said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Tilakpur Gilakuri area at around 4pm and arrested the duo with the phensedyl.

The arrested confessed their involvement in drug trading during primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with the PS in this connection, the SI added.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police have arrested a college student for cultivating hemp in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Sagar Ahmed, 20, son of Mahabur Rahman, a resident of Khunjipur Village under Basupara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mahabur and his son secretly planted 55 hemp trees on their onion field.

Sensing the matter, locals informed police.

Later, police conducted a drive in Khunjipur area at night and arrested Sagar.

The law enforcers also recovered 55 hemp trees weighing 24kg from an onion field during the drive.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Bagmara PS in this connection.

Bagmara PS OC Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the matter.

CUMILLA: Two suspected drug dealers were held along with 40 kilograms of hemp in Chauddagram Upazila of the district on Monday.

The detained persons are Jashim Uddin, 42, of Nangalkot Upazila in Cumlla District, and Nurul Qader, 26, hailing from Sitakunda Upazila of Chattogram District.

Company Commander of RAB-11 Major Talukdar Nazmus Sakib said, on information, a team of Rab conducted a drive in Latimi area in the morning.

Later, they recovered the consignment of hemp from a private car and detained the duo.

A case was filed with Chauddagram PS by afternoon in this connection.









