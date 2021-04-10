Video
Countryside

Diarrhoea patients on rise at Daulatkhan

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Apr 9: Diarrhoea cases continue to rise in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district due to hot weather.
According to sources at the Upazila Health Complex, with the changing weather, the number of diarrhoea patients is increasing in the upazila.
The sources said, 30-40 patients are being admitted every day into the hospital with diarrhoea symptom; most of them are children, women and elderly persons.
There are 11 diarrhoea beds in the 50-bed upazila hospital. But in response to the sudden diarrhoea menace, the diarrhoea beds have been promoted to 20.
A visit on Tuesday found huge rush of diarrhoea patients in the health complex.
Mother of a baby patient said, her baby (Sumi) has been affected with diarrhoea and has been vomiting from Monday. " So I took her to hospital the following morning."
A patient, Halima, 30, said, she has come from Char Pata Union to receive treatment in the hospital.
The Diarrhoea Ward at Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex in Bhola. photo: observer

The Diarrhoea Ward at Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex in Bhola. photo: observer

Another mother of one and a half year old  Abir  said, "I brought him quickly to hospital soon after he developed loose motion and severe vomiting."
Despite increasing pressure of patients, diarrhoeal treatment is being provided properly, said nurses.
Nurse Sharmin Begum said, patients increase everyday. "We are providing treatment, according to the best of our capacity," she added.
Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Pias Kanti Saha said, the diarrhoea cases have been increasing for the last one month.
"Everyday 30-40 patients are getting admitted into diarrhoea ward," he added.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Anisur Rahman said, despite the sudden rise of diarrhoea patients, there will be no problem to continue treatment.
There are adequate medicine and saline in the hospital, he mentioned.
In reply to a question, he said the appearance of diarrhoea could have been caused due to weather change and food habit problem.


