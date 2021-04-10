Four lakh yaba tablets seized at Ukhia

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 9: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, seized 4 lakh yaba tablets worth about Tk 12 crore in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Wednesday night after gunfight with smugglers

BGB sources said a team of Rejupara Border Outpost of BGB took position in Chakboitha Chikonpatar Bagan area in the upazila at around 8:30pm and recovered the contraband tablets after searching a bag which was left by a group of drug peddlers who were forced to flee after chased by the BGB team.

A gang of 8 to 10 drug peddlers who entered Bangladesh territory from the neighbouring Myanmar with the drug pills opened fire on the BGB team and the BGB also retaliated and they were forced to flee.

The BGB patrol team under the Cox's Bazar 34 BGB Battalion, so far, has arrested 107 people in this connection and recovered over 14 lakh yaba tablets worth about Tk Tk 42 crore since January 1, 2021.







