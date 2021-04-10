Wheat growers happy over output, price at Dhamoirhat



The photo shows farmers harvesting wheat in Dhamoirhat Upazila. photo: observer

According to Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here, compared to the last year, this year's wheat productions in the upazila have been higher; the yielding was promoted by highbred species.

At present, per maund wheat is selling at Tk 1,200.

The DAE expected the wheat cultivation will increase in the coming year for the increased yield and fair price.

Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, during the just concluded Rabi season, around 1,545 hectares (ha) of land of the upazila were brought under the wheat cultivation; most of the land was cultivated with hybrid species of BARI-30 and 33. In addition, BARI-25, 26, 28, 29, 31, 32 species were also grown.

This year, wheat fields did not come under pest attack for fair weather and proper supervising and necessary advice by the DAE.

Per ha production of BARI-30 and 33 has been of around 40 maunds.

A farmer of Amarpur Village of Uma Union Md Abdul Gaffar said, he was given incentives by the DAE including BARI-33 seeds and fertilisers; he also got bag, sewing machine, and calorimeter to preserve wheat seeds.

In the last year, he sold wheat seeds to local farmers at Tk 2,000 per maund.

Of his group, 15 farmers cultivated wheat on four acres.

On March 22, bumper wheat production and seed block of Amarpur Village were inspected by Deputy Director of the DAE Md Shamsul Wadud accompanying Monitoring Officer of the project Md Jahangir Alam Pramanik; he inaugurated sample harvesting programme.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shapla Khatun said, the government is inspiring farmers to cultivate wheat as it requires less groundwater; Boro farming requires huge irrigation; and wheat farming requires only three or four times of irrigation.

At present, highbred species of BARI-30 and 33 are being farmed using modern technology; and farmers are being benefited too.

After harvesting Aman, wheat can be cultivated on the same land; and later, Barshali IRRI can also be farmed using the rain water.

Farmers are getting three crops from same lands, she further said.

To encourage wheat farming, 64 farmers of the upazila have been provided with seed wheat and fertiliser, she mentioned.

According to her, there are eight groups of farmers in the upazila; each group comprises 15 farmers.

These farmers have been trained up; they have been provided with bags, sewing machines, and calorimeters for preserving seed wheat.

The seed preserving project has got huge response from farmers. At present, farmers are producing seed wheat and preserving. In the next year, huge lands will be brought under wheat farming, she concluded.



DHAMIRHAT, NAOGAON, Apr 9: Wheat growers in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district are happy for getting fair prices of their produce.According to Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here, compared to the last year, this year's wheat productions in the upazila have been higher; the yielding was promoted by highbred species.At present, per maund wheat is selling at Tk 1,200.The DAE expected the wheat cultivation will increase in the coming year for the increased yield and fair price.Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, during the just concluded Rabi season, around 1,545 hectares (ha) of land of the upazila were brought under the wheat cultivation; most of the land was cultivated with hybrid species of BARI-30 and 33. In addition, BARI-25, 26, 28, 29, 31, 32 species were also grown.This year, wheat fields did not come under pest attack for fair weather and proper supervising and necessary advice by the DAE.Per ha production of BARI-30 and 33 has been of around 40 maunds.A farmer of Amarpur Village of Uma Union Md Abdul Gaffar said, he was given incentives by the DAE including BARI-33 seeds and fertilisers; he also got bag, sewing machine, and calorimeter to preserve wheat seeds.In the last year, he sold wheat seeds to local farmers at Tk 2,000 per maund.Of his group, 15 farmers cultivated wheat on four acres.On March 22, bumper wheat production and seed block of Amarpur Village were inspected by Deputy Director of the DAE Md Shamsul Wadud accompanying Monitoring Officer of the project Md Jahangir Alam Pramanik; he inaugurated sample harvesting programme.Upazila Agriculture Officer Shapla Khatun said, the government is inspiring farmers to cultivate wheat as it requires less groundwater; Boro farming requires huge irrigation; and wheat farming requires only three or four times of irrigation.At present, highbred species of BARI-30 and 33 are being farmed using modern technology; and farmers are being benefited too.After harvesting Aman, wheat can be cultivated on the same land; and later, Barshali IRRI can also be farmed using the rain water.Farmers are getting three crops from same lands, she further said.To encourage wheat farming, 64 farmers of the upazila have been provided with seed wheat and fertiliser, she mentioned.According to her, there are eight groups of farmers in the upazila; each group comprises 15 farmers.These farmers have been trained up; they have been provided with bags, sewing machines, and calorimeters for preserving seed wheat.The seed preserving project has got huge response from farmers. At present, farmers are producing seed wheat and preserving. In the next year, huge lands will be brought under wheat farming, she concluded.