14 cargo staffs held on launch capsize in Shitalakshya

MUNSHIGANJ, Apr 9: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested 14 staffs of a cargo ship from the Meghna River in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Thursday noon, in a connection to the launch capsized in in the Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj.

BCG members also seized the accused cargo ship 'MV SKL-3' during the drive.

The cargo ship was a property of SK Logistics owned by Sheikh Sharhan Naser Tonmoy, lawmaker from Bagerhat-2 Constituency.

Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Mostain Billah said members of BCG Pagla Station conducted a drive in Gazaria Upazila of Munshiganj at noon, seized the accused cargo ship and arrested its 14 staffs.

Earlier, a launch, named 'Sabit Al Hasan', was capsized in Koyla Ghat area on the Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj on April 4 after being hit by MV SKL-3 Cargo Ship, which left 34 (35) people killed.



























