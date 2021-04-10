Four found dead in 3 districts

Four people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Moulvibazar and Chattogram, on Thursday.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Police recovered two beheaded bodies in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The identities of the deceased, aged about 35 to 40, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the bodies in Sundorirkhal area under Aslampur Union in the upazila at around 2pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Fasson Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that most parts of the bodies were found burnt.

MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a man from a railway line in Kulaura Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The deceased is identified as Jamal Uddin, 35, son of Gias Uddin, a resident of Gourkoron Village under Bhukshimoil Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body on the railway line in Boromchal area at around 8pm and informed Kulaura Railway Police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Kulaura Railway PS Afsar Uddin confirmed the incident.

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of a woman from Lohagara Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Amirabad area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The body bore injury marks on its legs.

Locals suspect the woman might have been mentally-disabled and was killed in a road accident on Wednesday night.

Lohagara PS OC Zaker Hossain Mahmud confirmed the incident.













