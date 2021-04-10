Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Book fair to end Apr 12       Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away       Akram Khan tests corona positive       
Home Countryside

Housewife dies mysteriously at Bauphal

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Apr 9: A housewife died mysteriously in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Rima Begum, 22, was the wife of Sajib Hawlader, 27, a resident of Dariabad Village under Kachipara Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Rima Begum had been beaten by his husband over family issues three to four days back.
However, she fell sick in the morning.
The family members took her at a private hospital in the upazila, where the on-duty doctor declared Rima Begum dead.
As the body bore several injury marks, locals informed police.  The deceased's husband said Rima Begum had been suffering from diarrhea for the last couple of days.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Bauphal Police Station Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hindu community people gathered for taking holly bath at Orakandi Thakurbari
Three more die of corona in three districts
Four people murdered in 3 districts
Obituary
21 nabbed with drugs
Diarrhoea patients on rise at Daulatkhan
Four lakh yaba tablets seized at Ukhia
Wheat growers happy over output, price at Dhamoirhat


Latest News
26 militants killed in overnight strikes by Afghan army
Senbag health officer contract coronavirus
Book fair to end Apr 12
Ashulia factory catches fire
Four shot dead in West Bengal election violence
Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away
Man killed in Bogura road accident
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Two held with Buprenorphine in Joypurhat
Mumbai in lockdown as Indian vaccines run short
Most Read News
How to lose weight
Strict lockdown from Apr 14, only emergency services exempted
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies
Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur
'Complete lockdown likely from Apr 14'
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
20 injured in Kushtia AL infighting
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Two held with heroin worth Tk 2 cr in Dhamrai
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft