Housewife dies mysteriously at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Apr 9: A housewife died mysteriously in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Rima Begum, 22, was the wife of Sajib Hawlader, 27, a resident of Dariabad Village under Kachipara Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rima Begum had been beaten by his husband over family issues three to four days back.

However, she fell sick in the morning.

The family members took her at a private hospital in the upazila, where the on-duty doctor declared Rima Begum dead.

As the body bore several injury marks, locals informed police. The deceased's husband said Rima Begum had been suffering from diarrhea for the last couple of days.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Bauphal Police Station Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.





















