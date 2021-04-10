Second dose of coronavirus vaccination begins in districts

The second dose of vaccination for coronavirus began in districts including Natore, Bagerhat, Khulna, Moulvibazar, Naogaon, Rangamati and Panchagarh, on Thursday.

NATORE: According to health guidelines, the second dose was administered in Sadar Hospital of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Natore M. Shahriaz, Superintendent of Police Liton Kumer Shaha, and Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Kaji Mizanur Rahaman inspected the opening day of the second dose.

DC said, a resistance committee formed to deal with C-19 situation is working carefully; the vaccination programme is running.

Besides, district administration, health department and public representatives are working together to make awareness among people about health rules, he mentioned.

CS said, the vaccine giving programme began in Natore from February 7 this year; about 49,360 persons have received the first dose.

According to Dr. Paritosh Kumer Roy, assistant director of the Sadar Hospital, 252 people are ready for taking the 2nd dose of vaccine. They have been sent message.

BAGERHAT: A total of 1,037 people in the district received second dose of corona vaccine on the first day.

From 9am to 4pm, the vaccine was administered by different hospitals in the district including Bagerhat Sadar Hospital.

On Wednesday afternoon, for the second round dose, 36,000 doses were supplied to CS office. Under the first round, 52,992 people were vaccinated in Bagerhat.

CS Dr. KM Kabir said, Bagerhat District Health Department is always active in preventing corona contamination.

KHULNA: A total of 2,055 people have taken 2nd dose of vaccine on Thursday, said a press release issued by Khulna CS office on Friday.

Of them 1,078 people has taken inoculation in government hospitals in the city corporation area while 9,77 people has taken inoculation in nine upazila health complexes in the district.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque has taken the second dose of corona vaccine at first at the Khulna Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

Describing the various steps by the government to make vaccination programme a total success, the Mayor urged the people to take 2nd dose vaccine after receiving SMS.

He made the remarks after taking vaccine at the KMCH corona vaccine booth.

Khulna DC Md Helal Hossain, CS Dr Newaz Mahmud, Director of Khulna Medical College Hospital Dr Manjur Morshed, Khulna Medical College Vice-Principal Dr Mehedi Newaz, and KCC Health Officer Dr Abdullah, among others, were present.

The CS said a total of 1, 25,000 pieces of vaccines have reached Khulna. The vaccination programme will continue in all Khulna centres from 8 am to 4 pm everyday.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Administrative officials, public representatives, and people of different professions in Kamalganj Upazila of the district are receiving second dose of corona vaccine in a festive manner.

On the first day, a huge rush of recipients were seen in the 50-bed upazila hospital from 9am.

Medical Technologist of the Upazila Health Complex and Supervisor of Corona Affairs Ashraful Alam said, 9,310 people have been registered for corona vaccine in Kamalganj.

On Thursday, second dose was administered among 121 including 75 men and 46 women.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: The second dose of vaccination has begun in Atrai Upazila of the district from Thursday. It has been arranged by Upazila Health and Family Planning office.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Iktekharul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad, and Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Roksana Happi jointly inaugurated the second dose programme.

Roksana Happi said, on the first day, 24 people were sent message to receive the second dose.

Only the message receivers can take vaccine after one-two days of getting message, she mentioned.

RANGAMATI: Second dose got finished within two and a half hours in Kaptai Upazila of the district.

The second dose administering began at 9am in different upazila hospitals of the district, and it continued till 1pm.

Focal person of Kaptai Upazila Health Complex Omar Faruk said 236 were given the second dose; the vaccination could not be continued due to shortage of vaccines. But it will resume from Saturday, he informed.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: The second dose activities began in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Thursday.

By 10am, the vaccination was opened in the Upazila Health Complex. It was launched through vaccinating Upazila Chairman Mahmudur Rahman Dablu. On February 7, he received the first vaccine.

UNO Sohag Chandra Saha, OC of Tentulia Model PS Abu Sayem Mia, and Health Officer Abul Kashem received the second dose. Freedom fighters, teachers of different educational institutions, conscious citizens, physicians and nurses also received the dose.

Dr. Abu Kashem said, they got 187 vaccines for the second round; If needed, more vaccines will be available, he added.







