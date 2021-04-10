Video
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:08 PM
Home Countryside

Watermelon growers deprived of fair prices in southern region

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Our Correspondent

The photo shows watermelons being sold at a river market in Barishal. photo: observer

BARISHAL, Apr 9: Seasonal growers are not getting fair prices of watermelon in the southern region of the division.
According to field sources, this year's watermelon production has been bumper in the region.
About 65 per cent of the watermelon cultivation has been made in six districts of the southern region.
At present, per kg watermelon is selling at Tk 10 in the field. But it is selling at Tk 40-45 to consumers.
Watermelon has been cultivated in Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Pirojpur and in different river chars.
According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), about 42,000 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under watermelon cultivation across the country; of these, about 25,000 ha were cultivated in Barishal.
According to the DAE data, this season about 11 lakh metric tons (MT) of watermelon is likely in Barishal this year.
Growers said, this year's production will be higher compared to the last year's.
During the last year, the target remained unmet due to mild and moderate cyclones in the region; as a result, the watermelon production in Bhola and Patuakhali were hampered.
Earlier, low-yielding Patenga and Goaland species of watermelon would be cultivated in the country. These were less tasty than hybrid ones that are now being cultivated.
Hybrid species like Top-yield, Glory, Kongo, Charlston-Grey, Imperial, Jubli, Super Delicate, Super Baby, Sweet Festival, and Florida Giant have been cultivated.
These types have been developed by the Bangladesh Agriculture  Research Institute (BARI). Per ha production of these types is around 42 MT.  
DAE said, it can easily be promoted to 50 MT if BARI-instructed farming system is followed in the case of applying balanced fertiliser.
According to agriculturists and nutritionists, hybrid watermelons contained Vitamin-A, Riboflavin, Thiamine, and others.
Chinese herbalists said, watermelon reduces high blood pressure.
In the developed countries, various types of drinks, syrup, molasses, and alcohol are manufactured from watermelon.
There is no initiative to introduce an-export processing zone for watermelon in the country to make food items.
It has been a long demand from common people in Barishal for an agriculture and fish-based processing zone in Barishal.
If the proposed export-processing zone is introduced, socio-economic condition will make a new change, economists said.


