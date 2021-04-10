Ensure enjoyable education

Dear Sir

Education is the backbone of the nation, the means of development, and the key to social change. The prime function of education is to bring about balanced development of body, mind, and soul. This education is the means of reshaping the psyche and the flourishing of the right adaptation capability of the individual as a social creature. The question is, what is the real state of childhood education? As we know, the relationship of delightfulness with education is very deep indeed. An unfavorable and unfriendly learning atmosphere instills fear of study in the mind of the learning kids.



In the deep-rooted tradition of rote learning, instead of developing our tender-hearted kids as students, the tag of the examinee has been stuck to them very consciously. It is important to know that if the process of mastering and self-learning does not create any pleasant and joyful feeling of learning, thinking, and acquiring knowledge for the children; then it cannot be considered as a process of learning any more, rather can be treated as a means of merely obtaining a certificate.



Today's children are deprived of the pure joy of childhood. So, let us enrich the childhood of our beloved kids by imparting the process of joyful learning and allowing them to enjoy childhood in the right way.



Wares Ali Khan

Sadar, Narsingdi