 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’



Shadika Haque Monia



The right to 'Freedom of Movement' for its citizen is guaranteed by the constitution of the people's republic of Bangladesh under Article 36. This right is non-derogable and nobody, not even any government authority, may impose any restriction on any citizen of the country to enjoy this right. Thereafter, in the existing system of Bangladesh, it is frequently observed that law enforcement agencies, Anti-Corruption Commission, and even other investigating agencies impose restrictions on the movement and travel to abroad against accused persons. Although this imposition of restrictions on freedom of movement is, in most of the cases, mentioned for investigation and inquiry of offenses and the availability of the accused person in any situation, there is no such national legal arrangement under which guidelines such imposition can be made.



Although the relevant rules set a time limit for any of the investigating issues, it is a fact that investigation of the complaint on corruption, money laundering cases, and major criminal offenses are very much time-consuming in Bangladesh because of various contextual facts and situations. Also, sometime accused person try to leave the country on various pretexts at the stage of search or investigation and it leads the impossibility for law enforcement agencies to bring the accused before the court. Because of the mentioned facts, in most of the cases, the assigned commission, investigating agencies or authority cannot complete the investigation within the time frame specified under the legal framework and they require further policies as well. Here the importance and need of restricting the movement of the accused come into existence. If the accused may not be available in front of the investigating agencies or flew from the country, then the particular investigation may not be completed at any cost. Hence, as the constitution guarantees the freedom of movement of the citizen, here comes the dilemma of the citizen's right to movement and the authoritative 'required' decision of imposing restriction on the citizen's movement by the investigating agencies or any specified commission.



A recent High Court Judgment (Writ petition 824/2021) has stated that as the freedom of movement is a constitutional right of citizens, to impose any restrictions on it is unconstitutional as long as any other formulated legal instrument is being arranged by the state defining the epistemology of controlling citizen's movement. Moreover, the judiciary, the constitution of the country and international human rights norms not only ensure the freedom of movement within the country but also explicitly ensure the right of going abroad and to return. Article 13(2) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) validates that everyone has the right to leave any country, including his/her own, and to return to his/her own country. Article 12(2) and 12(4) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) assures that, everyone shall be free to leave any country, including his/her own and no one shall be arbitrarily deprived of the right to enter his own country. As a sovereign state, Bangladesh has signed all these mentioned international instruments and is therefore bound to abide by the provisions of these articles.



Thereafter, various events and working frameworks of the different investigating agencies and in a broad manner the existing state practice of Bangladesh suggests that there have been the explicit need and importance of imposing restrictions on the movement of its citizen in case of particular references, cases and for state's national interest. On the other hand, every citizen has the right to enjoy the right to freedom of movement according to the constitution and international covenants. Here comes the importance of introducing specific legal arrangement focusing the means and methods of preserving the states' interest referencing the restriction of movement and citizens right both.



Thus, introducing such a legal arrangement requires various mechanisms as there will be the aspects of questioning it under the national and international human rights covenants. Hereby, our constitution itself and international legal instruments also denote some of the basic ways out. Although, Article 36 of the constitution says that every citizen has the right to move freely throughout Bangladesh, to reside and settle in any place therein and to leave and re-enter Bangladesh, the same article starts by saying that this right is subjected to any 'reasonable' restrictions imposed by law in the 'public interest'. It means if the state needs to impose restrictions on the citizen's movement then it may do it by specific law. Such restrictions may be imposed through justifications and postulate that the notion of freedom of movement may not be suppressed.



The right may be restricted, either by way of derogation under article 4 of the ICCPR or to protect national security, public order, public health, or morals or the rights and freedoms of others under Article 12(3). While ICCPR sets out the freedom of movement in broad and absolute terms, part four of Article 12 of it admits that these freedoms may be restricted for a variety of reasons to ensure public interest. This clause is often cited by countries to justify a wide variety of restrictions on movement. Therefore, such measures require balancing with obligations under other international law and do not involve discrimination solely on the ground of race, colour, sex, language, religion, or social origin.



Hence, Bangladesh needs to go forward in framing a legal framework in imposing restrictions, if required, on the movement of its citizen by caring and keeping mind all the values of national and international norms.

Shadika Haque Monia is Lecturer of Law, Britannia University, Cumilla

















Freedom of movement, the right to move or travel from one place to another, is by and large a natural right that humans acquire by birth. Hence, in modern state practice, this right is defined, ensured, and controlled under the existing legal framework of states which varies from country to country based on situations, norms, manner and timely action. Freedom of movement is well codified in the realm of international law as well.The right to 'Freedom of Movement' for its citizen is guaranteed by the constitution of the people's republic of Bangladesh under Article 36. This right is non-derogable and nobody, not even any government authority, may impose any restriction on any citizen of the country to enjoy this right. Thereafter, in the existing system of Bangladesh, it is frequently observed that law enforcement agencies, Anti-Corruption Commission, and even other investigating agencies impose restrictions on the movement and travel to abroad against accused persons. Although this imposition of restrictions on freedom of movement is, in most of the cases, mentioned for investigation and inquiry of offenses and the availability of the accused person in any situation, there is no such national legal arrangement under which guidelines such imposition can be made.Although the relevant rules set a time limit for any of the investigating issues, it is a fact that investigation of the complaint on corruption, money laundering cases, and major criminal offenses are very much time-consuming in Bangladesh because of various contextual facts and situations. Also, sometime accused person try to leave the country on various pretexts at the stage of search or investigation and it leads the impossibility for law enforcement agencies to bring the accused before the court. Because of the mentioned facts, in most of the cases, the assigned commission, investigating agencies or authority cannot complete the investigation within the time frame specified under the legal framework and they require further policies as well. Here the importance and need of restricting the movement of the accused come into existence. If the accused may not be available in front of the investigating agencies or flew from the country, then the particular investigation may not be completed at any cost. Hence, as the constitution guarantees the freedom of movement of the citizen, here comes the dilemma of the citizen's right to movement and the authoritative 'required' decision of imposing restriction on the citizen's movement by the investigating agencies or any specified commission.A recent High Court Judgment (Writ petition 824/2021) has stated that as the freedom of movement is a constitutional right of citizens, to impose any restrictions on it is unconstitutional as long as any other formulated legal instrument is being arranged by the state defining the epistemology of controlling citizen's movement. Moreover, the judiciary, the constitution of the country and international human rights norms not only ensure the freedom of movement within the country but also explicitly ensure the right of going abroad and to return. Article 13(2) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) validates that everyone has the right to leave any country, including his/her own, and to return to his/her own country. Article 12(2) and 12(4) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) assures that, everyone shall be free to leave any country, including his/her own and no one shall be arbitrarily deprived of the right to enter his own country. As a sovereign state, Bangladesh has signed all these mentioned international instruments and is therefore bound to abide by the provisions of these articles.Thereafter, various events and working frameworks of the different investigating agencies and in a broad manner the existing state practice of Bangladesh suggests that there have been the explicit need and importance of imposing restrictions on the movement of its citizen in case of particular references, cases and for state's national interest. On the other hand, every citizen has the right to enjoy the right to freedom of movement according to the constitution and international covenants. Here comes the importance of introducing specific legal arrangement focusing the means and methods of preserving the states' interest referencing the restriction of movement and citizens right both.Thus, introducing such a legal arrangement requires various mechanisms as there will be the aspects of questioning it under the national and international human rights covenants. Hereby, our constitution itself and international legal instruments also denote some of the basic ways out. Although, Article 36 of the constitution says that every citizen has the right to move freely throughout Bangladesh, to reside and settle in any place therein and to leave and re-enter Bangladesh, the same article starts by saying that this right is subjected to any 'reasonable' restrictions imposed by law in the 'public interest'. It means if the state needs to impose restrictions on the citizen's movement then it may do it by specific law. Such restrictions may be imposed through justifications and postulate that the notion of freedom of movement may not be suppressed.The right may be restricted, either by way of derogation under article 4 of the ICCPR or to protect national security, public order, public health, or morals or the rights and freedoms of others under Article 12(3). While ICCPR sets out the freedom of movement in broad and absolute terms, part four of Article 12 of it admits that these freedoms may be restricted for a variety of reasons to ensure public interest. This clause is often cited by countries to justify a wide variety of restrictions on movement. Therefore, such measures require balancing with obligations under other international law and do not involve discrimination solely on the ground of race, colour, sex, language, religion, or social origin.Hence, Bangladesh needs to go forward in framing a legal framework in imposing restrictions, if required, on the movement of its citizen by caring and keeping mind all the values of national and international norms.Shadika Haque Monia is Lecturer of Law, Britannia University, Cumilla