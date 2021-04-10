

Nazmunnaher Nipa



In Bangladesh, the first biogas plant was set up by Dr M A Karim, a professor of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Mymensingh, on the University campus in 1972. It was a floating dome type plant of 3m3 gas production capacity. About 71,396 biogas plants are currently run in Bangladeshi villages, which offset around 8.52 tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA). Intending to use biogas properly and reduce energy loss, Bangladesh opened the first biogas-based cooking plant in 1975, but the project only geared up in the late 1990s.



The Bangladesh government is providing subsidies to set up 44,000 biogas plants through the Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), which provides clean energy to around 200,000 people. The development of biogas technology is a vital component of alternative rural energy programme, whose potential is yet to be explored. A concerted effect is required by all if this is to be realized. The technology will find ready use in domestic, farming, and small-scale industrial applications.



Biogas: A source of sustainable energy

Biogas would bring down environmental pollution such as air pollution- caused by the burning of fossil fuels and improve public health. It reduces premature mortality rate, due to pollution and save associated health costs that amount to several 100 billion dollars annually only in the United States.



It contains within it two key concepts: the concept of needs, in particular the essential needs of everyone, to which overriding priority should be given. And second, the idea of limitations imposed by the state of technology and social organization of the environmental ability to meet present and future needs.



By helping to counter deforestation and degradation caused by overusing forests as sources of firewood and by ameliorating soil conditions, biogas technology reduces CO2 release from these processes and sustains the capability of forests and woodlands to act as a carbon sink. Methane--the main component of biogas is itself a greenhouse gas with a much higher "greenhouse potential" than CO2. Burning biogas also releases CO2.



The local government should issue a Spatial Planning and Regional Governance and mankind obvious that Employers have a legal framework in the area of Forest Plantation. In addition to the Ministry of Forestry should be able to issue permits for use of social forestry in a short time and the candy should be included at least 20% of social forestry for gardens energy. The local government should provide education about social forestry for energy.

Sustainable development doesn't always refer to environmental sustainability or other green topics. Sustainable development also needs to take economic and social reliability into account to fit within the parameters of sustainable development. Now-a-days issues arise from the spread of deserts, the loss of forests, the erosion of soils, the growth of human populations and industrialized animal husbandry, the destruction of ecological balances, and the accumulation of wastes.



During the last years, anaerobic fermentation has developed from a comparatively manageable technique of biomass conversion. Well-functioning biogas systems can yield a range of benefits for users, the society and the environment: production of energy (heat, light, electricity); transformation of organic wastes into high-quality fertilizer; improvement of hygienic conditions through reduction of pathogens, worm eggs and flies; reduction of workload, mainly for women, in firewood collection and cooking.



This technology ensures the reduction of greenhouse effect by positive environmental externalities through the protection of soil, water, air and woody vegetation; economic benefits through energy and fertilizer substitution, additional income sources and increasing yields of animal husbandry and agriculture; other economic and eco-benefit through decentralized energy generation, import substitution and environmental protection.



Bangladesh plans to increase the stake of renewable energy production by 10% by 2030 and has prepared a year-based plan to achieve this goal. Wind resource mapping is happening in 13 places. Meanwhile, SREDA has started piloting work in several areas, including solar irrigation projects, solar rooftop systems and surveys on biogas and biomass fuels.



Biogas technology is receiving increased attention from officials in developing countries. It has potential to bring an economically viable solution to the following problems: dependence on imported sources of energy, deforestation--which leads to soil erosion and therefore to a drop in agricultural productivity, providing inexpensive fertilizers to increase food production, the disposal of sanitary wastes--which cause severe public health problems, the dumping of industrial wastes--which cause water pollution.



Last but not least, biogas technology takes part in the global struggle against the greenhouse effect by reducing the release of CO2 from burning fossil fuels in two ways. Biogas is a direct substitute for gas or coal for cooking, heating, electricity generation and lighting. The reduction in the use of artificial fertilizer avoids carbon dioxide emissions that would otherwise come from the fertilizer-producing industries.



The writer is associate editor, The Environment Review







