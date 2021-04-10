Role of Agricultural Engineering in Bangladesh



Md Abdul Wohab



As countries develop, technology improvements and increasing yields typically lead to fewer people working in agriculture. Globally, about 1 billion people work in the agricultural sector, about 28% of the population employed in 2018. This is down from 44% in 1991. But there are big differences between rich and poor countries in employment in agriculture sector: In the Democratic Republic of Congo, 69% of employed people work in agriculture whereas in the United States, only 1% works in this sector.



As above mentioned, about 28% of the world's population is engaged in agriculture to meet total world food demand. This is not difficult to visualize when one considers the American, Japanese or Korean farmer's typical day, from the time he turns on the electric light in the early morning until he turns off the radio or television set at night. During those hours his activities include caring for livestock in sheds or lots, tiling the land or harvesting crops, processing products for food or market, driving his automobile or truck to town, maintaining or repairing farm machinery and structures and installing or looking after irrigation/drainage.



In the performance of her house hold tasks, the farmer's wife uses, many modern appliances which are the results of engineering activities. Agricultural engineering has been applying scientific principles for the optimal conversion of natural resources into agricultural land, machinery, structure, processes, and systems for the benefit of man.



The present government has high priority on farm mechanization in the country. In 2003-04, the availability of labour in agriculture was 51.60%. But in 2018-19, it has come down to 40.20% and it is still declining. Experts estimate that by 2030, it will be reduced to 30%. Due to rising education rates, rapid urbanization and industrial development, people no longer want to work as hard as agricultural workers. There are many easy jobs outside of agriculture in cities and villages; battery-powered rickshaws, vans, masons and painters can earn more money than agricultural workers. Besides, the number of small traders is increasing day by day due to good electricity and communication system in the villages. New jobs are being created through the establishment of fish farming, poultry farms and dairy farms. Due to all these reasons, the labour crisis in agriculture is increasing. Crop production through manual labour is subject to a lot of labour, time and expense. Therefore, the present farmer friendly government is committed to make agriculture modernize, mechanize and profitable.



There is no alternative to mechanization to solve the current labour crisis in agriculture. Traditional methods of cultivation need to be changed. As the use of machinery in agriculture will increase production, post-harvest waste will be less. Various successes can also be achieved by increasing crop density and creating new jobs. The interest of the youth in agricultural work through machines instead of manual labor is increasing day by day. Young people can play an important role in transforming the current subsistence agriculture into commercial agriculture.



Bangladesh lags far behind in terms of agricultural mechanization. Agricultural implements are commonly used in land cultivation, planting of seeds/saplings, weeding, intercropping, irrigation, fertilizer application, crop cutting, threshing, sifting, drying and other functions. The use of agricultural machinery in all these works will increase the cropping intensity and production of the crop as well as reduce the cost of production. In the last 2-3 decades, as a result of implementation of several projects through various research institutes, universities and the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), interest in the use of agricultural machinery at the farmer level is being observed. The DAE implemented a project for the period 2012-2019 with funding from the Ministry of Agriculture.



According to a report after the implementation of the project, the use of agricultural machinery in the project area has increased production as well as reduced production costs. In addition, post-harvest wastage has been reduced by 20-90%, crop density has been increased by 190-204% and new employment has been created in the project area.



The government has taken up the project of 'Mechanization of Agriculture through Integrated Management' worth Tk 3,020 crore through the DAE for mechanization of other crops by giving utmost importance to mechanization of paddy cultivation. The project will be implemented in July 2020-2025. The government is going to invest heavily in making agriculture profitable and commercial. Over the next five years, 56,000 agricultural implements will be provided to farmers at subsidized rates. Farmers can buy different types of agricultural implements at 70% subsidy in haor areas and up to 50% subsidy outside haor areas. The government has taken up this new project in continuation of the previous project and to meet the current shortage of agricultural workers in the country. The new project will be implemented in almost all districts and upazilas of the country. It is hoped that the modernization of agriculture will go one step further through the implementation of this project.



Rural electrification can open up another scope to engineers. Now, there are about 80 Palli Biddut Samity (PBS) all over the country. The engineer can work with the farmers in planning electrical farm equipment installation in advising on the selection of equipment and in counseling on the safe and efficient use of electric power on the farm. Rural electrification has brought the opportunity of poultry and dairy farm in villages where young generation is working. There are about 150,000 poultry farms in Bangladesh. The farms annually produce about 570 million tons of meat and 7.34 billion eggs.



Data from the leading organization of dairy farmers, Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association (BAFA), say that now there are 1,200,000 dairy farms in the country and 9,400,000 people are directly or indirectly involved in the industry. These are good opportunity of an agricultural engineer to involve him for the development of these poultry and dairy farm through introducing of bio-gas plant. A bio-gas plant can generate electricity for farm use and organic fertilizer for field crops. The government can involve the agricultural engineers for proper planning and designing of a poultry and dairy farm as per requirement of the country in economic point of view. At present, different types of small milk processing machines/equipments are available in the market. That machine can be demonstrated to the farm owner for milk processing for producing different milk product. They can use the machine for value addition of milk through producing different types of nutritious milk product and earn more profit.



The role of agricultural engineering is increasing with the start of a new century. Agriculture will have to supply not only food, but also other materials such as bio-fuels, organic feedstock for secondary industries of destruction, and even medical ingredients. Furthermore, new agricultural technology is also expected to help reduce environmental destruction. The farmer must purchase the products of industry so that the industrial worker can purchase the products of the farm. Each is dependent upon the other for a good standard of living. A prosperous agriculture stimulates industry and full industrial employment aids agriculture.

Dr Md Abdul Wohab is a Former Director General, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute and Farm Mechanization Specialist.























