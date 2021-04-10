Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 April, 2021, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Book fair to end Apr 12       Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away       Akram Khan tests corona positive       
Home Editorial

US a key partner in combating climate crisis in Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 10 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

US a key partner in combating climate crisis in Bangladesh

US a key partner in combating climate crisis in Bangladesh

John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, arrived in Dhaka yesterday morning following a four-day visit to India. The purpose of this visit is to convey President Joe Biden's commitment to move forward 'aggressively' to deal with the global climate crisis. Meanwhile, the US president has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to the "Leaders' Summit on Climate"--scheduled to be held on April 22-23 virtually.

Unquestionably, the visit of a high profile US envoy for climate issue carries special significance for Bangladesh. Due to its geographical features, Bangladesh is considered 'especially' vulnerable to climate change. According to some indicators, the country ranks among the top ten countries in the world those are affected by extreme weather events. While climate change is causing some natural disasters more frequently than before, their frequencies are also increasing. One-third of the population of the country is at risk of displacement because of rising sea levels. Change in the rainfall pattern, increasing flood, river erosion, salinity, droughts, storms, heat waves and cyclones, and shifts in seasonal patterns are the dire consequences Bangladesh faces--due to climate change.

However, recognizing the problems, Bangladesh has become one of the most active countries in terms of planning and action in this regard. The government adopted several measures in recent years to promote climate change related investments. Moreover, it has adopted a fiscal framework designed to channel more resources towards climate change adaptation. Simultaneously, new environmental guidelines are also being introduced to promote green financing, foster green banking and establish funds. The country is highly active in seeking funds from developed countries in order to tackle climate issues of vulnerable countries.

Truly, Bangladesh alone cannot achieve its climate related goals due to lack of funds and scientific knowhow-here the USA can contribute significantly by financing and offering technical support. Waste management, river side embankments, water treatment, carbon emission, salinity reduction, coastal zone management, sustainable industry, environmental forecasting etc are the potential sectors of US cooperation and investment.

Primarily, Bangladesh should prepare financially against the impact of natural disasters by adopting special budget and using insurance mechanisms to support extensive coverage. Authorities must come forward in order to foster climate friendly investments. Taxing pollution, incentivizing green products, enhancing the business environment to attract foreign investors who promote the use of clean technologies are some of the prospective areas.

Lastly, Bangladesh needs support promised by the industrial countries in the fight against adverse consequences of climate change. We hope that the upcoming virtual summit will emphasize the economic benefits of a stronger climate action plan and actions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US a key partner in combating climate crisis in Bangladesh
Barind region on the brink of water crisis
Declare ‘health emergency’
Massive gas shortage ahead
Plastic pollution affects poor the most
Lockdown: Following directives is the only option
More inclusive world for people with autism
Joint efforts of people and govt authorities imperative


Latest News
26 militants killed in overnight strikes by Afghan army
Senbag health officer contract coronavirus
Book fair to end Apr 12
Ashulia factory catches fire
Four shot dead in West Bengal election violence
Journalist Hasan Shahriar passes away
Man killed in Bogura road accident
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Two held with Buprenorphine in Joypurhat
Mumbai in lockdown as Indian vaccines run short
Most Read News
How to lose weight
Strict lockdown from Apr 14, only emergency services exempted
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies
Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur
'Complete lockdown likely from Apr 14'
63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours
20 injured in Kushtia AL infighting
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Two held with heroin worth Tk 2 cr in Dhamrai
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft