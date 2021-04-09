Subrata’s music video ‘Elo Re Baishakh’ to release tomorrow

The music video 'Elo Re Baishakh' by singer Subrata Sumon will be released tomorrow (April 10) marking the Pahela Baishakh 2021. He composed the melody of the song with the words of MA Motaleb.

The video will be aired on YouTube channel S Music Zone tomorrow at 6:00pm. Tasnim Islam, MBR Dance Group and artist Subrata will be seen as models in the video. This video is featured by the scenes of Shrinagar in Bikrampur.

Michael Babu and Ratan have been directed and choreographed the video. Ronnie Lever is in filming. Regarding the song, artist Subrata said that the video of the song has been made to entertain the audience keeping in line with the lyrics of the song. This year's Baishakh will make the audience happy. I have worked hard on this song, he added.