Mass awareness to resist corona, drugs-abuse stressed

RAJSHAHI, Apr 8: Creation of awareness among the public in general has become crucial to check the spread of Covid-19 and abuse of drugs along with its illicit trafficking and trades.

Full-length support of public representatives and communities can be the best ways of making sure containing the pandemic side by side with abuses of drugs through generating mass-awareness.

Public representatives and development activists came up with the observations while addressing a virtual dialogue styled "Corona and Drugs Abuses: Where is the destination".

Light House hosted the dialogue through an online stream yard platform on Wednesday evening under the 'Drug Abuse Resistance and Understanding- DARAU' project.

Ward Councilor of Rajshahi City Corporation Advocate Nuruzzaman Tukur, Executive Director of Ashakta Punarbashan Sangstha (APOSH) Abul Bashar Paltu, DARAO Project Manager Monwar Hossain and journalist Abrar Sair addressed the meeting as resource persons disseminating the expertise on the issue.

Subrata Kumar Paul, Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning Coordinator of DARAU Project, moderated the discussion.

The discussants unanimously opined that the current pandemic has created an adverse impact on the overall economy including health, education, food and employment.

In this odd situation, side by side with the government efforts, local civil society and development organizations should come forward and work together for creating mass-awareness besides extending humanitarian and employment supports to the worst-affected grassroots people.

Simultaneously, all-out support of the communities and leaders of influences in particular has become an urgent need of freeing the society from abuse of drugs because its extent is being triggered amid the pandemic.

Creation of mass-awareness about the curse of drug-abuses coupled with its fatal consequences has become indispensable to mitigate the social disease.

They viewed that collective participation of all government and non-government organizations concerned has also become an urgent need for freeing the society from abuse of drugs.

As a whole, there is no alternative to make all the existing movements and efforts of preventing drug abuse effective and fruitful to protect the young generation from further degradation.







