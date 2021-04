Sirajul Islam passes away

Sirajul Islam, a social worker from Suagazi at Cumilla Sador upazila, died on Wednesday due to old age complications. He was 90.He left behind his wife, 5 sons, 3 daughters, grandsons, and granddaughters and well wishers to mourn his death. Qulkhani was held at his village home on Thursday.