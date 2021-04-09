Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:52 PM
30 more test positive for C-19 in Bhola

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

BHOLA, Apr 8: A total of 30 people were tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Thursday noon after diagnosing 71 samples at Bhola 250-bed General Hospital Covid-19 laboratories as the trend of the lethal virus rising here suddenly.
Of the total, 27 are in Sadar upazila, one in Lalmohan upazila and two in Borhanuddin upazila of the district. The total number of infected people in the district stood at 1,285, said Civil Surgeon of the district Dr Syed Rezaul Islam on Thursday afternoon.    —BSS


