Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Front Page

Stay Order On Bail

SC to hear Irfan’s petition on Apr 19

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Thursday fixed April 19 for hearing a petition filed by Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 Awami League lawmaker Haji Md Salim, to vacate stay order on his High
Court bail in a case filed over assaulting a navy officer and his wife in the capital's Dhanmondi on October 25 last year.
Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Hasan Foez Siddique sent the petition to its regular bench for hearing on that day. Senior lawyers Abdul Baset Majumdar and Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Irfan Salim while Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed represented the State.
Earlier on April 6, Irfan Salim filed the petition with the Chamber Judge court.
Lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza said Irfan Salim has been languishing in jail for five months and 11 days, although the maximum punishment of the charge is six months.
We submitted the petition with the chamber judge's court to vacate its stay order on  Ifran's bail passed on March 28, he said.
The Attorney General's office on March 23 filed the stay petition with the Chamber Judge's Court challenging the HC order.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC to hear Irfan’s petition on Apr 19
Australia halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Shops, malls  reopen today
Income, expenditure of marginalised groups fall
Kabori in ICU
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Ferry catches fire in Bhola, 8 trucks burnt
John Kerry arrives today


Latest News
BNP for 'all-party committee' to stop Covid surge
Bangladesh needs more energy for development, PM says
Man killed as bus runs over him in Sirajganj
IPL 2021 starts: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL starts in Chennai tonight: Players under watch amid Covid scare
BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces
Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field
Teenager run over by trolley in Rajshahi
Norway PM fined by police over virus rules violation
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Most Read News
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Ferry catches fire in mid river, 8 trucks burnt
Country breaks record for most deaths in 24 hrs
46 more contract corona
‘MFS Nagad rising fast to break market monopoly’
Inoculation of 2nd dose vaccine starts amid high rise of COVID infection
Shops to remain open till 5pm from Friday
Man-nephew killed over land dispute
Rafiqul Madani lands in jail
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft