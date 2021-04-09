SC to hear Irfan’s petition on Apr 19

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Thursday fixed April 19 for hearing a petition filed by Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 Awami League lawmaker Haji Md Salim, to vacate stay order on his High

Court bail in a case filed over assaulting a navy officer and his wife in the capital's Dhanmondi on October 25 last year.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Hasan Foez Siddique sent the petition to its regular bench for hearing on that day. Senior lawyers Abdul Baset Majumdar and Sayed Ahmed Raza appeared for Irfan Salim while Additional Attorney General Sk Md Morshed represented the State.

Earlier on April 6, Irfan Salim filed the petition with the Chamber Judge court.

Lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raza said Irfan Salim has been languishing in jail for five months and 11 days, although the maximum punishment of the charge is six months.

We submitted the petition with the chamber judge's court to vacate its stay order on Ifran's bail passed on March 28, he said.

The Attorney General's office on March 23 filed the stay petition with the Chamber Judge's Court challenging the HC order.