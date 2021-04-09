Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:51 PM
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Front Page

Shops, malls  reopen today

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

Amid protest from the business community demanding scope for opening markets and shopping malls, the government gave announcement of allowing all shops and shopping malls across the country to remain open from 9am to 5pm till April 13 during the ongoing
seven-day lockdown.
The Cabinet Division on Thursday issued a gazette notification in this regard on condition of maintaining health guidelines.
After resuming mass transport operation and sharing rides from Wednesday, the government has finally backtracked from its earlier decision to lockdown the country to contain Covid 19 transmission. Now, only the educational institutions, railway and air services remain suspended.
According to the notice, the markets and shopping complexes will remain open from 9am to 5pm from April 9 to 13 maintaining the health guidelines properly.
Legal actions will be taken if health protocols are not maintained properly, it added.
Earlier, the government imposed a seven-day restriction on people's movement from April 5 as Covid-19 cases and deaths are on the rise in the country.
The objective of the lockdown was to control unnecessary public movements and gatherings with stronger monitoring by law enforcement agency members to contain the virus transmission.
On Thursday, Bangladesh recorded most coronavirus-related deaths in a single day. With the deaths of 74 persons in last 24 hours, Bangladesh's Covid-19 death count now stands at 9,521 while with 6,854 new cases, country's total number of infection take the tally to 666,132.
A section of businessmen, shop owners and employees have started protesting the government decision and it continued for last three days. It forced the government to review its decision.
However, due to sluggish enforcement of lockdown, most people movement was seen in the street while the traffic police authority has to face huge trouble to control congestion in the city.


