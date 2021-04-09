Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021
Income, expenditure of marginalised groups fall

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

A survey of Citizen's Platform for SDGs of Bangladesh finds that, on an average, the country's marginalised groups experienced a 15.8 per cent drop in income while their expenditure declined by 8.1 per cent in February this year compared to March of 2020.
About 78.8 per cent of the households faced financial hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic, of which 78.5 per cent didn't recover. Around 60.8 per cent of the households had to opt for loans, and it may take about two years to repay these loans, it said.
The Citizen's Platform for SDGs conducted the survey on about 1,600 households across the country back in February 2021, covering ten marginalised groups where information was collected through face-to-face interviews.
The study report was unveiled in a virtual press briefing     organised by the Platform's research and outreach initiative on Strengthening Citizen's Engagement in Delivering SDGs in view of Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday.
Senior analyst of the study team Estiaque Bari presented keynotes of the study while Convenor of the Platform Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow of CPD Prof Mustafizur Rahman, Senior Research Fellow of CPD Towfiqul Islam Khan also spoke at the event.
In the press conference, the speakers urged the government for a mid-term planning for recovering the distress of the people created for the impact of the deadly virus infection.
It said that the economic impact of Covid-19 has been far more profound compared to the health and social-related impacts for the marginalised people. All marginalised groups could not fully recover from the deceleration of income and expenditure.
Estiaque Bari stated that the marginalised groups covered for the survey are micro, small and medium enterprise, persons with disabilities, coastal and slum. Non-state actors like family, friends and neighbours, NGOs and private charity have been higher than government supports.
Debapriya Bhattacharya said the impact of the pandemic on marginalised people is greater than the impact at the national level. Covid-19 influx came multi-dimensionally not only in employment but also in income and savings. Long term impact on malnutrition, violence and school dropout are also observed in the marginalised groups.


