

Kabori in ICU

Kabori was shifted to Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital from Kurmitola General Hospital as ICU services there were stretched to the limit, her aide Nur Uddin said on Thursday.

She tested positive for the illness on Monday and was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital. Kabori is also suffering from kidney ailments.

Kabori started her career with renowned filmmaker Subhas Dutta's 'Shutorang' in 1964. The others films she acted in include 'Neel Akasher Neeche',

'Mainamati', 'Dheu-er Por Dheu', 'Porichoy', 'Odhikar', 'Beiman', 'Abak Prithibi', 'Sonali Akash', and 'Deep Nebhe Nai'. -bdnews24.com







