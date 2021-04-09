Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:51 PM
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Front Page

Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Apr 8: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has decided to update its age-old CPA Ordinance.
In this connection, the section concerned of the CPA has recently made a draft act titled 'CPA Act-2021'.
The draft was placed before the cabinet meeting on April 5 with the Prime Minister in the chair. She participated in the meeting virtually.
In the draft act, it was proposed to transfer one percent of the port's income to the Chattogram City Corporation for development of the city.
There will be a seven-member Board of Director with a Chairman as its head.
The CPA will realize rent and dues with a schedule approved by the government. The draft act includes a law in an effort to contain crime and curb pollution.
Rear Admiral Shahjahan, Chairman of the CPA, told the Daily Observer that the CPA Act-2021 is being updated.
The Act will be fully written in Bangla with an English version, Shahjahan said.     CPA Chairman said the draft Act approved by the cabinet meeting will be placed before the Jatiya Sangshad session hopefully in the next session for discussion and approval.
He hoped that the CPA Act-2021 would be introduced within the current year of 2021.
Jafar Alam, Member (Planning and Administration of CPA) told the Daily Observer that the step had been taken to provide Chattogram Port with the modern facilities.
The Chattogram Port is now run by the CPA Ordinance-1976 approved by the then Martial Law government. Later on in 1995, the then government amended the Ordinance including 17 clauses.


