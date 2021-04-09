Ferry catches fire in Bhola, 8 trucks burnt



At least eight vehicles burnt as a fire broke out at a ferry in the River Meghna that left Lakshmipur for Bhola on early Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

No casualties have been reported, said local police station chief Sujon Kumar Pal, adding that the fire broke out around 4:00am on Thursday.

The Bhola-bound ferry, Kalmilota, left a pier in Lakshmipur and caught fire after it reached the middle of the river, he said.

Staff and passengers moved to safety in the rear

of the ferry. Later, they were rescued by a fishing trawler. A total of 11 trucks were in the ferry.

The official could not confirm if the fire originated from the ferry or one of the trucks. The firemen took another ferry to reach the Kolmilota to douse the fire, said Bhola BIWTC Manager Mohammad Parvez. Afterwards, the ferry anchored at an island in the river.

Mosquito repellent coils used by the truck workers may have ignited the fire, according to the ferry staff. The extent of loss is yet to be determined.







BHOLA, Apr 8: At least eight cargo trucks have burnt down as a ferry caught fire while crossing the Meghna River in Bhola.No casualties have been reported, said local police station chief Sujon Kumar Pal, adding that the fire broke out around 4:00am on Thursday.The Bhola-bound ferry, Kalmilota, left a pier in Lakshmipur and caught fire after it reached the middle of the river, he said.Staff and passengers moved to safety in the rearof the ferry. Later, they were rescued by a fishing trawler. A total of 11 trucks were in the ferry.The official could not confirm if the fire originated from the ferry or one of the trucks. The firemen took another ferry to reach the Kolmilota to douse the fire, said Bhola BIWTC Manager Mohammad Parvez. Afterwards, the ferry anchored at an island in the river.Mosquito repellent coils used by the truck workers may have ignited the fire, according to the ferry staff. The extent of loss is yet to be determined.