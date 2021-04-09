John Kerry arrives today

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry arrives in Dhaka today on a daylong visit to invite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the "Leaders' Summit on Climate".

"Kerry will hand over the invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in person to attend the "Leaders' Summit on Climate" to be held on April 22 and 23," Foreign

minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

The "Leaders' Summit on Climate" will underscore the urgency - and the economic benefits - of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November this year in Glasgow.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Hasina, to the summit that he will host. The virtual summit will be live-streamed for public viewing.

Focusing on Hasina-Kerry meeting, the Foreign Minister said Dhaka to briefed on all current and future activities of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) regional office in Dhaka and will express its willingness to work closely in the COP26 and other multilateral platforms to fulfill commitments under the Paris agreement and even go beyond it.

During his recent meeting with John Kerry, Foreign Minister Momen discussed global climate change, and the possible US-Bangladesh collaboration in this connection.

The Foreign Minister recollected the vital contribution of Kerry towards the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and welcomed the decision of the US to return to the Paris Agreement.

He described various actions taken by the Government of Bangladesh under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Hasina on mitigation, adaptation and resilience.

Kerry recognised the extraordinary challenges faced by Bangladesh due to climate change and frequent natural disasters.

Agreeing that the international financial institutions could do more on climate change, he also opined that displacement due to climate change would be a vital security issue for everybody.

"We'll be happy to convey our priority issues. We'll also share the steps that Bangladesh has taken so far," the minister said.

He said Bangladesh believes that adaptation is not enough and there has to be mitigation and Bangladesh needs support as promised by others. "It should be Kerry's special target."

Momen said Bangladesh did not create the problem and the countries responsible should share the responsibility of rehabilitating and protecting people from the river erosions.

President Biden on January 27 announced that he would soon convene a leaders' summit to galvanise efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.















