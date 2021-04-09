Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Front Page

John Kerry arrives today

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry arrives in Dhaka today on a daylong visit to invite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the "Leaders' Summit on Climate".
"Kerry will hand over the invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in person to attend the "Leaders' Summit on Climate" to be held on April 22 and 23," Foreign
minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.
The "Leaders' Summit on Climate" will underscore the urgency - and the economic benefits - of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)  in November this year in Glasgow.
US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Hasina, to the summit that he will host. The virtual summit will be live-streamed for public viewing.
Focusing on Hasina-Kerry meeting, the Foreign Minister said Dhaka to briefed on all current and future activities of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) regional office in Dhaka and will express its willingness to work closely in the COP26 and other multilateral platforms to fulfill commitments under the Paris agreement and even go beyond it.
During his recent meeting with John Kerry, Foreign Minister Momen discussed global climate change, and the possible US-Bangladesh collaboration in this connection.
The Foreign Minister recollected the vital contribution of Kerry towards the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and welcomed the decision of the US to return to the Paris Agreement.
He described various actions taken by the Government of Bangladesh under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Hasina on mitigation, adaptation and resilience.
Kerry recognised the extraordinary challenges faced by Bangladesh due to climate change and frequent natural disasters.
Agreeing that the international financial institutions could do more on climate change, he also opined that displacement due to climate change would be a vital security issue for everybody.
"We'll be happy to convey our priority issues. We'll also share the steps that Bangladesh has taken so far," the minister said.
He said Bangladesh believes that adaptation is not enough and there has to be mitigation and Bangladesh needs support as promised by others. "It should be Kerry's special target."
Momen said Bangladesh did not create the problem and the countries responsible should share the responsibility of rehabilitating and protecting people from the river erosions.
President Biden on January 27 announced that he would soon convene a leaders' summit to galvanise efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC to hear Irfan’s petition on Apr 19
Australia halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Shops, malls  reopen today
Income, expenditure of marginalised groups fall
Kabori in ICU
Ctg Port decides to update its age-old law
Ferry catches fire in Bhola, 8 trucks burnt
John Kerry arrives today


Latest News
BNP for 'all-party committee' to stop Covid surge
Bangladesh needs more energy for development, PM says
Man killed as bus runs over him in Sirajganj
IPL 2021 starts: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL starts in Chennai tonight: Players under watch amid Covid scare
BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces
Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field
Teenager run over by trolley in Rajshahi
Norway PM fined by police over virus rules violation
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Most Read News
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Ferry catches fire in mid river, 8 trucks burnt
Country breaks record for most deaths in 24 hrs
46 more contract corona
‘MFS Nagad rising fast to break market monopoly’
Inoculation of 2nd dose vaccine starts amid high rise of COVID infection
Shops to remain open till 5pm from Friday
Man-nephew killed over land dispute
Rafiqul Madani lands in jail
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft