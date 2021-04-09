Situation likely to take a turn for the worse

The way people are being infected every day with coronaviurs it is likely to make the situation worse than the last year's peak (June-July) time, said health experts.

Public transports and offices are running with shops open for eight hours the lockdown announced by the government since last Monday has been in place in the country only in name.

Millions of people left Dhaka in two days before the lockdown and a medical admission test was held on April 2 when thousands of people gathered at different examination centers.

And the result of all this will be seen within two to three weeks, they said. They warned of more infection as well as deaths from such gatherings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US Agency for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a region or country with a population of more than two lakh, if the total infection rate in 28 days is more than 100 people per lakh, it will be considered to be the fourth level.

In this context, the CDC issued a warning on 02 April about the danger of visiting Bangladesh.

The CDC warned on its website that the current situation in Bangladesh was such that anyone who was vaccinated would also be at risk of being infected with the virus while traveling there (Bangladesh).

If people have to travel to Bangladesh, they have to take all doses of vaccine before traveling. During visiting time they must wear a face mask and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

After visiting the Dhaka North City Corporation Market Hospital in Mohakhali on April 6, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said infection and death could be out of control if the government guidelines were not followed to deal with coronavirus.

The Health Minister said the number of beds in hospitals was being increased.

Nusrat Sultana, Assistant Prof. of Virology Department of Dhaka Medical College, said, "Corona sample detection rates in their labs on April 7 and 8 were 26 and 28 percent respectively. At the end of March, the highest one-day detection rate was 39 percent. From the end of March and the beginning of April, the daily detection rate was 31 to 32 percent."

"The medical admission test was held on April 2. We have not yet seen the result of that day's corona transmission. I think we will get it within next two to three weeks. New levels of infection will be seen in the next two to three weeks. These two weeks are quite critical," she added.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,121 corona samples were tested in the lab of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College where 560 people were identified positive. The infection rate is about 50 percent.

Dr Mushtaq Hossain, an Epidemiologist and Adviser at the Institute of the Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "It takes 14 to 21 days for the symptoms of corona to appear after being infected. Most of those who are now dying became infected three weeks ago."

Referring to the lockdown as an effective way to control the infection, he said, "It is causing a lot of problems for marginalized people. So we have to take action by coordinating all aspects. Patients should be taken in isolation by contact tracing. People who come in contact with infected patients need to be quarantined. More emphasis needs to be placed on the ongoing vaccination programme."







