Next instruction on lockdown on Sunday: Farhad

The seven-day countrywide lockdown to contain Covid-19 transmission will expire on Sunday (April 11). However, the government hasn't yet decided to extend the restriction till Thursday.

Instead, it has already revised decision of restriction over several issues including operation of mass transports, ride sharing and opening markets and shopping malls. On

the day of the country's highest death toll on Thursday, it has announced reopening of markets and malls.

In this situation, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Thursday told journalists that they had to revise restrictions on some issues considering the overall situation.

"Some of the shopkeepers, businessmen and employees have started demonstrating demanding reopening of the shops and markets. Some people of other sectors including transport sector are also protesting. A section of errant people was trying to the take advantage of the protests. In this situation, they were given permission," he said, adding, "As a result the Prime Minister is planning to clear all issues in her next directives."

"The present lockdown period will expire on Sunday. Next announcement will be given on Sunday incorporating all issues. The government is planning to impose something different next time," he further added.

On Thursday, Bangladesh recorded most coronavirus-related deaths in a single day. With the deaths of 74 persons in last 24 hours, Bangladesh's Covid-19 death count now stands at 9,521 while with 6,854 new cases, country's total number of infection take the tally to 666,132.







