

PM warns of stricter measures to protect people from virus

"We have taken some immediate steps, but may need to adopt stricter measures in future to save people, and we'll do that," she said in a video conference at the closing ceremony of 71st Foundation Training Course of BCS officers on Thursday.

"I want to urge the people through this meeting that you all must follow the health protocols for your own safety."

"People need to earn a living, and we can't cause disruption. But maintaining the health protocol is a must. I hope everyone will perform their duties earnestly while following the health rules," she said.

It is necessary to follow the health rules also for others' protection, she noted.

"Wearing a mask is a must. Gurgling [with hot water] is important too. Whenever you return home from outside, inhale some vapour," Hasina said.

The prime minister urged the young officers to work with honesty, integrity and confidence for a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

"We want Bangladesh to be a developed and prosperous nation by 2041. I know that at my age, I can't live or run the country until 2041. All of you, the young officers trained today, will have the responsibility to build the developed Bangladesh by 2041," she said.

"You should always have a sense of responsibility towards the nation. Civil service officers must remember that they work for the people," Hasina urged the officers.

She reminded the directives Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave to the staff of the republic on their duties to the people.

"If you have a (government) job, your salary is paid by the poor farmer or the poor labourer. You run your family with their money. I ride a car with their money. You should respect them, behave properly with them, because they are the owners. People of Bangladesh own it. They can be ultra-poor, farmers, workers, or even beggars, but they are the owners of the country. The seventh chapter of our constitution says it. I want you to serve the nation keeping it in mind that the people are the owners of the country," Hasina said, referring to Bangabandhu's words.

"People from all walks of life irrespective of race, religion or political view took part in the Liberation War. Bangladesh will have no disparity between the rich and the poor or in terms of religion or gender. People should be known as human beings only and we have to ensure equal rights for them for their overall development. You should serve the people with this mentality," the prime minister said.

"No one is born poor. And we can't disdain someone for being poor or for being autistic. All we need to do is to assist them so that they can establish themselves in society. This is how we want to work and serve the people," she said.

On behalf of the prime minister, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain handed the awards to the officials who performed brilliantly in the course at the Public Administration Training Centre in Savar.

-bdnews24.com







