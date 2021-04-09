Highest daily C-19 deaths

Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:50 PM
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

A man carrying an oxygen cylinder outside a shop in the capital's Moghbazar area on Thursday. The country has been struggling to treat Covid-19 patients due to huge shortage of oxygen, together with problems related to a supply of equipment at public hospitals across the country. Sections of dishonest private suppliers and traders are, in cohort, taking undue advantages of this health emergency. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country on Thursday recorded the highest ever single day Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours as 74 more deaths from the virus were reported, taking the nationwide tally to 9,521.
Besides, 6,854 more people were diagnosed with the disease in 24 hours.
The number of cases now stands at 666,132, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The latest day's infection rate was 20.65 per cent of the total tests. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
Also, 3,391 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 565,030 with an 84.82 per cent recovery rate.
Meanwhile, 33,193 samples were tested in 243 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of
4,915,758 samples have been tested in the country so far.
Among the latest day's victims, 48 were men and 26 were women. 70 of them died in different hospitals across the country while four at home. Moreover, 43 of them were in Dhaka, 15 in Chattogram, two in Sylhet, three in Rajshahi, seven in Khulna and four in Barishal division. The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 7,130 of the total deceased were men and 2,391 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus had claimed more than 2,904,301 lives and infected at least 133,838,227 people across the world till Thursday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 107,916,488 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


