Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:50 PM
No ban on exporting C-19 vaccines: India

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

India on Thursday made it clear that there was no ban on the export of Covid-19 vaccines but the supply of the jabs would continue while prioritising India's domestic requirements.
"We have already said the supply of vaccines will continue taking into account our domestic requirements," said Arindam Bagchi, spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry.
"Let me reiterate that there is no ban on the export of vaccine and a visit to the MEA's website on the supply of made-in-India vaccine abroad would give you a clear idea of that. The supply position is updated from time to time," he said during the weekly media briefing in reply to a series of questions on the issue of India's Vaccine Maitri policy.
Bagchi was asked what would be India's vaccine supply strategy considering reports that a number of its South Asian neighbours, including Bangladesh, are running out of stock of coronavirus vaccines.
He was also questioned if India's domestic politics over allotment of vaccines to different states would hit India's supply of the doses to other countries and the world vaccine consortiums GAVI and Covax which distribute them to low and middle-income countries.    -Agencies
To a question about AstraZeneca sending a legal notice to Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing Covishield vaccines, the MEA spokesman said "this is a question that should be directed at the company itself."


