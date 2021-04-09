Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Miscellaneous

EU provides Tk 15m for Rohingya fire victims

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Union is providing an additional €150,000 (close to 15 million Bangladeshi taka) to step up its support for Rohingya refugees affected by the massive fire incident at Cox's Bazar.
This follows the initial assistance of €500,000 announced last week as an immediate response to the blaze. The aid will directly benefit 27,500 of the most affected people. The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), an EU release said on Thursday.
"The fire has caused many Rohingya refugees, who have lived in displacement in camps over the past three years, to yet again lose almost everything," said Daniela D'Urso who oversees the EU's humanitarian response in Bangladesh. "The additional funding from the European Union will ensure our partners on the ground are able to provide essential assistance to those most in need," it said.
This EU-funding supports the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) in delivering much-needed assistance through the distribution of ready-to-eat food packs, hygiene kits and water buckets, to ensure the daily needs of the affected refugees are met during displacement.  
More than 10 people were killed and nearly 50,000  were affected, including injured and missing refugees, after a huge fire broke out on 22 March in Cox's Bazar's crowded Rohingya camp settlements. Following the blaze, a number of facilities, including more than 10,000 homes, hospitals, learning centres, mosques and distribution points, have subsequently been destroyed or heavily damaged.
 The European Commission has signed a EUR 3 million humanitarian contribution agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Federation's Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF), the release said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No ban on exporting C-19 vaccines: India
EU provides Tk 15m for Rohingya fire victims
Sonali Bank opens whistleblower ombudsman's office
Death reference of 14 convicts reaches High Court
278 passengers from Lebanon sent to quarantine
PM’s comment on Hefazat leader based on facts: Quader
Walking the extra mile for water in coastal Khulna
Govt publishes TRP monitoring rules


Latest News
BNP for 'all-party committee' to stop Covid surge
Bangladesh needs more energy for development, PM says
Man killed as bus runs over him in Sirajganj
IPL 2021 starts: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL starts in Chennai tonight: Players under watch amid Covid scare
BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces
Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field
Teenager run over by trolley in Rajshahi
Norway PM fined by police over virus rules violation
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Most Read News
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Ferry catches fire in mid river, 8 trucks burnt
Country breaks record for most deaths in 24 hrs
46 more contract corona
‘MFS Nagad rising fast to break market monopoly’
Inoculation of 2nd dose vaccine starts amid high rise of COVID infection
Shops to remain open till 5pm from Friday
Man-nephew killed over land dispute
Rafiqul Madani lands in jail
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft