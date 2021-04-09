C-19 cases cross 43,000 marks in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 8: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the district crossed 43,000 marks as 473 new cases were diagnosed with the lethal virus after testing 2,386 samples in seven Covid-19 laboratories in 24 hours till Thursday noon. The infection rate is 19.82 percent.

Among the newly detected patients, 390 are from Chattogram city and 83 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The infection toll now stands at 43,188 and with the six deaths on Wednesday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Chattogram reached 406, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Thursday.

Among the reported fatalities, 299 were the residents of the port city and the rest 107 were from different upazilas of the district.

The health expert of Chattogram urged city dwellers again and again to strictly follow health rules and use masks due to continuous increasing corona infections here.

Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that among the total 43,188 coronavirus infected persons, 34,584 are the residents of the port city and the rest 8,604 are residents of different upazilas of the district. -BSS