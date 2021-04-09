Pest protection materials distributed in M'singh

MYMENSINGH, Apr 8: Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has distributed necessary pest protection materials to the Integrated Pest Management Clubs (IPM) recently to promote environment friendly food production in the district.

The materials are light traps, battery, lights, food pumps and other materials.

DAE office sources said the materials were distributed under the safe food production project aiming to build awareness and acquiring knowledge about pest attacks, nature of pests, pest management, use of fertilizers and its quantity. -BSS





