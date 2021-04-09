Video
Friday, 9 April, 2021
City News

Bashudeb, Masum elected President, GS of IMCAB

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bashudeb Dhar of the Daily Statesman (Kolkata) and Masum Billah (Daily Jugasankha, Kolkata-Guwahati) have been elected president and general secretary respectively of the Indian Media Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (IMCAB).
The new executives of the IMCAB were elected unopposed for the year 2021-2022, said a media release on Thursday.
Other elected office-bearers are: vice president- Layek uzzaman (Daily Din Darpon, Kolkata), joint general secretary- Mir Afroz Zaman (United News of Inida- UNI), treasurer Aminul Hoq Bhuiyan (Daily Uttorbongo Sangbad) and organizing secretary Abu Ali (Daily Amar Asom). Executive members are Quddus Afrad (Daily Anandabazar Patrika, Kolkata), Dip Azad (Times Now TV), Rajib Khan (Zee Akash Media) and Manjur Ahmed Anik ( Daily Ajker Fariad, Agartala).
Rafiqul Islam Sabuj, general secretary of outgoing committee of IMCAB will remain as member of the executive committee according to the constitution of the organization.
The election of the executive committee of IMCAB was scheduled to be held on 8 April 2021 in the biennial general meeting. According to election schedule the date of submission of nomination papers was on April 3.
But it was seen that 10 candidates submitted nominations papers for 10 posts, i. e. one candidate for each post. On this ground, Haroon Habib, Chairman and Omar Faruk Member Secretary of the committee formed to run the election declared the candidates elected unopposed.        -UNB


