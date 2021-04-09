Video
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
City News

School girl killed in Panchagarh road accident

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

PANCHAGARH, Apr 8: A school girl was killed in a road accident at Votipukur village under Tetulia upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Asrafi Zannat, 13, daughter of Ayibul Hoque and a student of class eight of Haradigi High School of the upazila.
Police said the accident occurred when a tractor hit Asrafi's bicycle from behind in the area when she was returning home from her private tutor's house.
She died on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Tetulia police station Abu Sayem confirmed the matter.    -BSS


