School girl killed in Panchagarh road accident

PANCHAGARH, Apr 8: A school girl was killed in a road accident at Votipukur village under Tetulia upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Asrafi Zannat, 13, daughter of Ayibul Hoque and a student of class eight of Haradigi High School of the upazila.

Police said the accident occurred when a tractor hit Asrafi's bicycle from behind in the area when she was returning home from her private tutor's house.

She died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Tetulia police station Abu Sayem confirmed the matter. -BSS







