Fisheries ministry starts selling eggs, meats through mobile shops

To ensure proper nutrition for the people during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has started selling milk, eggs and meats at fair prices through mobile shops all over the country from Thursday.

The sale started at mobile shops in front of the Secretariat Gate, Khamarbari, Mirpur-10 golchattor and Dhanmondi areas of the capital, said a press release.

On the first day, around 1,200 liters of milk were sold in the capital.

Dhaka District Livestock Department has taken a plan to continue mobile sales involving marginal farmers including Dairy and Poultry Associations.

Besides 10 places in the capital, mobile sale of milk, eggs and meat will continue at the initiative of all district and upazila livestock departments across the country.

In a virtual meeting organized by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock yesterday, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim directed all officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted transport and marketing of fish and poultry, cattle, milk and eggs across the country.

"In order to overcome the crisis in the sector, we introduced mobile sale system last year. It will continue this year also, we will make arrangements for the marginal farmers to sell their products through it (mobile shops)," he added, the release said.








