‘SCBA FBCCCI Center will open new door of cooperation’

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday launched a center styled as 'SCBA FBCCI Center', with the co-operation of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), to support the lawyers and enhancing their knowledge on commercial and arbitration matter.

Under the initiative, the apex court lawyers will learn extensive knowledge from 700 reference books using the well-decorated center. They can also use the center for research purposes.

The center was formally launched at a programme organised by the FBCCI at 11:00am at its office in the city.

Law Minister Anisul Huq addressed the event virtually as the chief guest while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin spoke as the special guest at the programme, with FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim in the chair.







