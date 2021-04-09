CJ receives second shot of C-19 vaccine

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain along with 55 Supreme Court (SC) judges on Thursday received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at two different hospitals in Dhaka.

Supreme Court spokesman Mohammad Saifur Rahman said that Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and his wife took the jab at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital at 11:00 am.

Five judges from the Appellate Division of the SC and 50 others from the High Court division took the shots at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, he said.

Besides, many retired judges of both the divisions of the Supreme Court received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine yesterday.







