Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home City News

Two sentenced for catching 2 tonnes of Jatka in Buriganga

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

A mobile court on Thursday sentenced two persons to different terms of imprisonment on charges of catching, marketing and keeping Jatka Hilsa fish in the Buriganga River under Chawkbazar police station here, said a spokesman of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
"About two tonnes of Jatka fishes, worth about Taka 10 lakh, were seized during the drive, conducted by the executive magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman," RAB-10 commander Additional DIG Mahfuzur Rahman said.
He said the mobile court sentenced one person to one month imprisonment and another to three-day jail or Taka 1000 fine.
The preliminary investigation revealed that these unscrupulous traders had been selling and storing Jatka Hilsa in the river Buriganga since last few days here, the RAB official added.
Earlier, the government has imposed a two-month restriction on fishing in Padma, Meghna and other rivers in six districts from March 1 to April 30 aiming to preserve Jatka (Hilsa fry less than nine inches long).
During the period, catching of all sorts of fish will be totally prohibited in five Hilsa sanctuaries in six districts - Barishal, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali, according to a directive of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.
The ban will be effective on the five Hilsa sanctuaries - 100km stretch in the Meghna River starting from Shatnol of Chandpur to Char Alexander of Laxmipur, 90km strip of Shahbazpur Channel at Meghna Estuary in Bhola, 100km stretch of the Tetulia River starting from Bheduria in Bhola to Char Rostma in Patuakhali, 20km strip at lower Padma (Padma confluence) in Shariatpur and 82km strip in the Meghna River (from Hizla to Mehendiganj) in Barisal.
If any person catches fish from the Hilsa sanctuaries violating the government restriction, he or she will be penalized Taka 5,000 or sentenced to one to two years imprisonment or both.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 cases cross 43,000 marks in Ctg
Pest protection materials distributed in M'singh
Bashudeb, Masum elected President, GS of IMCAB
School girl killed in Panchagarh road accident
Fisheries ministry starts selling eggs, meats through mobile shops
‘SCBA FBCCCI Center will open new door of cooperation’
81pc households cut down food expenses during pandemic: Study
Pedestrians facing sufferings as mask sellers occupied the road under Babubazar Bridge


Latest News
BNP for 'all-party committee' to stop Covid surge
Bangladesh needs more energy for development, PM says
Man killed as bus runs over him in Sirajganj
IPL 2021 starts: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL starts in Chennai tonight: Players under watch amid Covid scare
BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces
Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field
Teenager run over by trolley in Rajshahi
Norway PM fined by police over virus rules violation
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Most Read News
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Ferry catches fire in mid river, 8 trucks burnt
Country breaks record for most deaths in 24 hrs
46 more contract corona
‘MFS Nagad rising fast to break market monopoly’
Inoculation of 2nd dose vaccine starts amid high rise of COVID infection
Shops to remain open till 5pm from Friday
Man-nephew killed over land dispute
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
Rafiqul Madani lands in jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft