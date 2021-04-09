Two sentenced for catching 2 tonnes of Jatka in Buriganga

A mobile court on Thursday sentenced two persons to different terms of imprisonment on charges of catching, marketing and keeping Jatka Hilsa fish in the Buriganga River under Chawkbazar police station here, said a spokesman of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

"About two tonnes of Jatka fishes, worth about Taka 10 lakh, were seized during the drive, conducted by the executive magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman," RAB-10 commander Additional DIG Mahfuzur Rahman said.

He said the mobile court sentenced one person to one month imprisonment and another to three-day jail or Taka 1000 fine.

The preliminary investigation revealed that these unscrupulous traders had been selling and storing Jatka Hilsa in the river Buriganga since last few days here, the RAB official added.

Earlier, the government has imposed a two-month restriction on fishing in Padma, Meghna and other rivers in six districts from March 1 to April 30 aiming to preserve Jatka (Hilsa fry less than nine inches long).

During the period, catching of all sorts of fish will be totally prohibited in five Hilsa sanctuaries in six districts - Barishal, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali, according to a directive of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.

The ban will be effective on the five Hilsa sanctuaries - 100km stretch in the Meghna River starting from Shatnol of Chandpur to Char Alexander of Laxmipur, 90km strip of Shahbazpur Channel at Meghna Estuary in Bhola, 100km stretch of the Tetulia River starting from Bheduria in Bhola to Char Rostma in Patuakhali, 20km strip at lower Padma (Padma confluence) in Shariatpur and 82km strip in the Meghna River (from Hizla to Mehendiganj) in Barisal.

If any person catches fish from the Hilsa sanctuaries violating the government restriction, he or she will be penalized Taka 5,000 or sentenced to one to two years imprisonment or both. -BSS







