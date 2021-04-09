Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Editorial

Barind region on the brink of water crisis

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Barind region on the brink of water crisis

Barind region on the brink of water crisis

According to recent media reports, people in Barind region of Rajshahi district's Tanore are facing acute shortage of drinking water as the ground-water level is fast depleting. Experts say this is a result of excessive ground-water usage, which are mostly being extracted for paddy farming, rice mill operations and other industrial purposes. The paddy-farmers are also going through serious scarcity of water. Thus they have to pay high prices for water required for cultivation from private deep tube-wells.

Data from the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority suggests that around 70 percent of the region's annual groundwater extraction of 13,710 million cubic metres is done by unregulated private deep tube-wells which are enough to fill up around 18 lakh ponds - each two metres deep and covering an area of one Bigha.

However, excessive usage of groundwater for farming and industrial purposes is a common crisis faced by many people across the country. Bangladesh is the world's fourth largest rice-producing country, and ground-water provides 75 per cent of the water needed for rice irrigation. An estimated 3,000 litres of water are required to produce just one kilogram of Boro rice and this estimate doesn't even count the water being used up in the rice mills. This current situation demands to take some urgent steps for the farmers and rural communities who are suffering deeply from the lack of adequate levels of groundwater.

The right to water of every citizen of this country is set out in the Bangladesh Water Act 2013 and Bangladesh Water Rules 2018.Therefore, government should ensure that these laws are enforced and regulated effectively.

In this regard, Water Resources Planning Organisation (WARPO) has taken up plans to map surface and underground water resources across the country. They also work to identify safe withdrawal limits of ground-water and regulate water use.

This water governance project is a step in the right direction, and the government must ensure its effective implementation.  At the same time, it must also take steps against industries that are abusing shared water resources and encourage farmers to move towards less water-intensive crops in regions where ground-water requires preserving.

Meanwhile, they can also look for other alternatives to preserve natural sources of water such as rainwater harvesting that can fulfil their demand for drinking water. The local NGOs can come forward to assist them with easy scientific method of rainwater harvesting.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barind region on the brink of water crisis
Declare ‘health emergency’
Massive gas shortage ahead
Plastic pollution affects poor the most
Lockdown: Following directives is the only option
More inclusive world for people with autism
Joint efforts of people and govt authorities imperative
Expand OMS sales, strictly monitor commodity prices


Latest News
BNP for 'all-party committee' to stop Covid surge
Bangladesh needs more energy for development, PM says
Man killed as bus runs over him in Sirajganj
IPL 2021 starts: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL starts in Chennai tonight: Players under watch amid Covid scare
BCB announces preliminary Test squad with three new faces
Hot wind causes damage to Bogura paddy field
Teenager run over by trolley in Rajshahi
Norway PM fined by police over virus rules violation
John Kerry leaves Dhaka
Most Read News
Madrasah education in Bangladesh
Ferry catches fire in mid river, 8 trucks burnt
Country breaks record for most deaths in 24 hrs
46 more contract corona
‘MFS Nagad rising fast to break market monopoly’
Inoculation of 2nd dose vaccine starts amid high rise of COVID infection
Shops to remain open till 5pm from Friday
Man-nephew killed over land dispute
Elderly man held for 'raping' third-grader in Narail
Rafiqul Madani lands in jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft