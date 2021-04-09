Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Effective lockdown requires right planning

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Dear Sir
In a country with a population of nearly 163 million, considering the economic potential, socio-economic background of the people, unavoidable needs of life, and provision of livelihood, etc--while the entire country is under lockdown, the mass people of the country are not supposed to be dwelling well.

Approximately one-fourth of the total population of Bangladesh is marginalized and almost 80% of the total is employed in the informal labor sectors. On top of that the lion's share of the prior statistics described in, most of the people are to live hand to mouth on daily basis. With the lockdown, the lives and livelihoods of these people have shrunk and economic shocks have emerged as a major issue.

In my consideration, the state-authorities should have proper planning and necessary preparations before the lockdown is considered inevitable in the country to control the transmission of Cavid-19. Otherwise, if the whole country is brought under unplanned long-term lockdown without ensuring the supply of food and other necessary daily commodities to the innumerable needy individuals, it will prolong the cries of millions of working and poverty-stricken marginalized people, and extend their inhuman sufferings.

Wares Ali Khan
 Sadar,  Narsingdi



