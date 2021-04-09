Road bricks taken away at Hossainpur



The photo shows the road, from which bricks were taken away. photo: observer

Local sources said, the road has gone by the North Panan Government Primary School and the local Health Community Clinic. The concerned government department metalled this main road of the village several years back.

Locals complained that recently one Ashraf Ali, son of late Fazlur Rahman of the village picked up about a few thousand bricks from the road and built structures with those. Though the locals became aggrieved in this incident, they could not resist him.

In this connection, locals filed a written complaint to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) recently.

Government sources said, to make a herringbone bond (HBB) road in the village in 2017-18 fiscal year, the road was built from Ramzan Ali Bari metalled road in South Panan Village to the North Panan Government Primary School at about Tk 49 lakh.

The locals said, the alleged Ashraf Ali and his family members picked up the bricks in broad daylight and used those in building own structures.

The locals added, as the alleged family members are influential, nobody dared to challenge them.

A local people, Humayun Kabir said, several huge potholes have been created as the bricks have been picked up. Deluge happens after any scanty rainfall. The local students are facing setback for the broken road, and the locals are suffering in taking their patients to the community clinic.

When asked, Ashraf Ali admitted the allegation that he and his family members have picked up the bricks from the road as the road has fallen on their ancestral property.

He, however, denied the allegation of building structures with the bricks.

In this connection, Hossainpur UNO Rabeya Parvez said she has got a written complaint regarding the matter. She has instructed the upazila assistant commissioner (land) to investigate the matter.

