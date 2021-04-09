Muajjin electrocuted in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Apr 8: A muajjin of a mosque was electrocuted in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz Sikder, 58, son of late Kashim Ali Sikder of Gabgachhia Village.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdul Aziz came in contact with a live electric wire while conducting azaan for the Magrib prayer at a mosque at around 6:15pm, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







