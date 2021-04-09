Video
latest 63 deaths, 7,461 cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours      
Home Countryside

Two held in rape cases in two districts

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two men have been arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Narail and Bhola, in four days.
NARAIL: Police on Wednesday arrested an elderly man for allegedly raping of third-grader in Lohagara Upazila of the district.
The arrested person is Hannan Molla, 70, a resident of Mithapur Village under Naldi Union in the upazila.
Lohagora Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Mahmudur Rahman said Hannan violated the girl on April 1 when she went to pick vegetables from his field.
Though the 10-year-old girl informed her parents about the incident, they tried to provide her with medical treatment secretly and kept mum due to social stigma.
As her condition deteriorated, the girl was admitted to Narail Sadar Hospital on Wednesday.
Later, the victim's mother finally lodged a case against the Hannan with the PS.
Following this, police arrested him from the village, the official added.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police have arrested a man in a case filed over an attempt to rape a housewife in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district.
Arrested Gias Uddin, 35, a timber trader, was produced before the court on Sunday.
According to the case statement, the housewife alleged that Gias Uddin made indecent proposal to her several times taking advantage of absence of her husband.
On March 31, the accused entered her house in the evening and tried to violate her. But, he failed.


