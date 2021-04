Four businesses fined in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Apr 8: Four businesses in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday have been fined Tk 33,000 for various irregularities.

Mumtaz Begum, assistant director of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection in Dinajpur, conducted a drive in Hili Bazar and Dangapara Bazar areas and fined those shop owners.

Mumtaz Begum said Sarker Pharmacy was fined for selling not-for sale medicine while two shops for displaying old price list and Kalam bakery for producing low quality foods.