Friday, 9 April, 2021, 8:48 PM
Home Countryside

4 killed in separate road mishaps

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Four people were killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Manikganj, Bogura and Barishal, in two days.
MANIKGANJ: A pickup van driver was killed and at least nine others were injured in a road accident in Shibalaya Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain, 23, son of Mafizul Islam, a resident of Lalmohan Upazila in Bhola.
Borgangail Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Mohammad Shamim Al Mamun said a bus and a pickup van were collided head-on in Mushuria area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 7:15am, which left at least 10 people injured.
Shamim, later, died at Manikganj Sadar Hospital while the other injured were admitted to Shibalaya Upazila Health Complex.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the sadar hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Filing of a case is underway in this connection, the official added.
BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Alim Hossain, 42, son of Hazi Abdul Khaleq, a resident of Noimile area in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Razzak said a Dhaka-bound truck hit a motorcycle carrying Alim Hossain in Noimile area at around 10:30pm, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
However, a case was filed with the PS in this connection, the SI added.
BARISHAL: Two people including a madrasa super were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon. The deceased were identified as Maulana Abdul Jalil, 48, super of Tumchar Keramatia Dakhil Madrasa and a resident of Sarukhali area, and Alauddin, 20, son of Maulana Helal Uddin of Tumchar area in the upazila.
Barishal Port PS Inspector (Investigation) Sanwar Hossain said a brick-laden trolley hit a motorcycle carrying three people in Bheduria area under Chandramohan Union on the Barishal-Bauphal Regional Road in the upazila at around 12:30pm, leaving Abdul Jalil and Alauddin dead on the spot.  
Maulana Helal Uddin, 52, was also injured in the accident.
He was taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.


