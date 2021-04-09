Video
Home Countryside

147 more contract corona in five dists

Published : Friday, 9 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

A total of 147 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in five districts- Bogura, Bhola, Kishoreganj, Manikganj and Narayanganj, on Wednesday.
BOGURA: Some 50 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 10,637 in the district.
Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
Of the newly infected, 40 are in Sadar, three in Adamdighi, two in Dupchanchia and Gabtali each, and one in Kahalu, Sherpur and Shajahanpur upazilas each.
Meanwhile, a total of 9,869 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 265 died of it in the district.
BHOLA: Some 32 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,255 in the district.
CS office sources confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, 1,007 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while seven died of it and 52 died with the virus symptoms in the district.
KISHOREGANJ: Some 33 more people have contracted corona virus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 4,065 in the district.
Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Wednesday night.
Of the newly infected people, 11 are in Sadar, eight in Bhairab, two in Tarail, Mithamoin each, and one in Hossainpur, Karimganj, Katiadi, Kuliarchar, Bajitpur and Austagram upazilas each.
The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 1,504 in Sadar, 105 in Hossainpur, 168 in Karimganj, 133 in Tarail, 205 in Pakundia, 281 in Katiadi, 172 in Kuliarchar, 985 in Bhairab, 57 in Nikli, 332 in Bajitpur, 34 in Itna, 53 in Mithamoin and 38 in Austagram upazilas.
Meanwhile, a total of 3,667 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 67 died of it in the district.
MANIKGANJ: Some 11 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 2,007 in the district.
Dr Rafiqunnahar Banya, medical officer at the district CS office, confirmed the information on Wednesday.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Some 21 more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 961 in the upazila.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.
Samples of 69 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, 21 people tested positive for the virus, Dr Palash said.
However, a total of 831 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 30 died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.


